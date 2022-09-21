scorecardresearch
iPad Pro 2022 models tipped by Logitech ahead of launch

Logitech recently updated its Crayon stylus page and mentioned that it will be compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen).

AppleThe upcoming iPad is expected to launch alongside iPadOS 16. (Image Credit: AP)

Earlier this month, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to release new versions of the iPad sometime next month

But ahead of the rumoured October event, Logitech updated the page for its popular Cyayon stylus mentioning that the digital pencil will support the upcoming iPad models. Logitech mentioned that its stylus will be compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen) and said that the models are “coming soon,” according to 9to5Mac.

However, these listings do not give us any insight as to what the upcoming iPad Pro models will offer in terms of hardware. Unsurprisingly, Logitech has removed the listing from its page.

In case you are unaware, Logitech and Apple have been working closely with each other for years now. It is the reason why Logitech’s Crayon stylus offers the same features on iPadOS as the Apple pencil. Even the first version of the Logitech Crayon was announced at a special event back in March 2018.

Rumour mill has it that the upcoming iPad Pro models will be powered by Apple’s latest M2 chip, unchanged chassis and transition from a 3-pin to a 4-pin connector. Also, the known tipsters Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young suggested that the new iPad will consist of LCD and mini-LED models. Some leaks have also indicated that a pocket-friendly version of the iPad is also underway.

