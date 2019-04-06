iPad Mini (2019) goes through scratch, burn, bend test: Watch how it fares

Apple launched a refreshed version of the iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support last month. Now, a well-known YouTuber has tested the device’s durability and found that the device tends to bend but the screen remains functional and does not break even when it is bent.

According to a bend test video by JerryRigEverything, the latest iPad Mini (2019 model) is susceptible to bending if enough pressure is applied on it. However, the screen does not crack up or break and remains absolutely functional even in its bent shape.

In other tests, it was seen that the device has a scratch prone back where the host draws a portrait of Thanos. The host also scratches the corners and the display screen. After this, the display screen is burned with a cigarette lighter to overheat the pixels and check their recovery.

The YouTuber had earlier done a similar test with the iPad Pro (2018), it got bent quite easily and the display got shattered. The tablet cracked down right through the middle, which the host blamed on the compromised integrity of the product.

The new iPad Mini was launched only last month. It features a 7.9-inch display, and Apple claims that the screen is 25 per cent brighter than the old iPad Mini. However, the new iPad Mini does not feature Face ID.

The new iPad Mini starts at Rs 34,900 for the WiFi model, or Rs 45,900 for the WiFi + Cellular model. Apple Pencil is available as a separate Rs 8,500 purchase. Apple is yet to announce the exact date of availability of the iPads in India.