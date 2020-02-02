iPad continues to be the king of tablets as Apple leads market in Q4 2019: IDC

Thanks to the launch of the 10.2-inch iPad, Apple’s market share grew to 36.5 per cent in Q4 2019. Thanks to the launch of the 10.2-inch iPad, Apple’s market share grew to 36.5 per cent in Q4 2019.

Apple leads the worldwide tablet market in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to new figures from a well-known research firm. A report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) found that Apple took the top position in the tablet market, followed by Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, and Lenovo.

Thanks to the launch of the 10.2-inch iPad, Apple’s market share grew to 36.5 per cent in Q4 2019, up from 29.6 per cent in Q4 2018. Even though many had raised doubts over the 10.2-inch iPad, it seems that the consumers proved to be a massive hit. According to the research firm, the seventh-generation of the entry-level iPad accounted for nearly 65 per cent of Apple’s total tablets shipments in the last quarter of 2019. In our review, we called the 10.2-inch iPad “the iPad for the masses.”

Samsung and Huawei took the second and third positions respectively in the fourth quarter, although both brands saw a decline in numbers compared to 2018. The South Korean major, for instance, made the Galaxy Tab S6 available in the market. This is a high-end tablet and can be compared to the iPad Pro in terms of price and performance.

Huawei, on the other hand, managed to ship 4 million units in Q4 2019. The brand’s push into its own market has helped Huawei to compensate for the loss in major international markets, where it is not allowed to sell devices with Google’s Android mobile OS. IDC notes that the high-end MatePad Pro 10.8 boosted growth, while the MediaPad M series account for the bulk of sales in the last three months of 2019.

Must read| Read our weekly Apple Blog where we critically analyse news and analysis

Interestingly, Amazon had a bad last quarter with shipments declining 29 per cent. Amazon clearly needs to bring the Fire tablets to other markets, because the US is not responding positively anymore. Lastly, Lenovo manages to ship 2.5 million tablets in the last quarter. IDC says Lenovo continues to impress in Asia and Europe.

Overall, a total of 43.5 million tablets were shipped globally between October and December 2019. IDC said the tablet market saw a decline of 0.6 per cent year over year during the quarter of 2019.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd