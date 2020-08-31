iPad Air 4 could feature all-screen display, TouchID built into power button

The new iPad is expected to have thinner bezels and a larger screen (File Photo)

While smartphones are getting bigger, it seems like tablets are following suit too with thin bezels to accommodate the big screen. The upcoming iPad Air 4 which is set for a release in September may sport the biggest screen on an iPad Air. Reportedly, the new iPad will sport a massive 10.8-inch display which is even larger than the current iPad Air.

The design was leaked by 91Mobiles and spotted by Apple Insider. As per the report, Apple will ditch the Touch ID and switch to Face ID which is currently available on iPad Pro. There are narrow bezels on the new iPad and a LiDar scanner as well.

However, as per rumours that surfaced earlier, the Touch ID may be mounted in the power button of the new iPad. If it’s true, it will be the first iPad to do so.

The previous rumours also suggested that it will have a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom of the device and dual speakers. The designs also indicate that there will be magnetic connectors on the back of the iPad which can be attached to the magic keyboard. It may also feature a single camera instead of a camera bump housing multiple lenses like the existing iPhones.

There is no official word on the launch of the new iPad this fall or whether they will be launched alongside the new iPhone 12 series which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Apple Watch Series 6 was spotted online in Eurasian Economic Commission filings ahead of its release in September. As per the French site Consomac that spotted the new filings, there can be four different models of the upcoming watch which has been registered in the Eurasian database.

