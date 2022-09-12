scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

iOS 16 is here: Here’s how to get Apple’s free operating system update on your iPhone

Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 16 along with the new release of watchOS 9, arrived on September 12

Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iOS 16, brings with it a number of new features and tweaks. (image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

After months of waiting, Apple’s new software update for iPhones is here. iOS 16 arrived on Monday at 10:30 pm IST. The update is the annual fall tradition that brings new features to Apple’s iPhone ahead of the availability of new iPhones.

Apple revealed the first details of iOS 16 during its keynote address in June during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Last week, the tech giant said the free software update will be available starting September 12, as it introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Anyone with an iPhone 8 model or later can download the update. iOS 16 is compatible with the following iPhones: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro M, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

Also read |Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

To download the update, which is free to download, simply go into the Settings section on your iPhone, tap on the tab that says “General,” and then press “Software Update.” When it is available, plug in your device or make sure your device has 50 per cent battery life or more. Then tap “Install Now.” You can also update your phone by plugging it into a laptop and going through iTunes, if you prefer a tethered option.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...Premium
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...
Apple’s iPhone users will be able to add widgets on the lock screen to get information at a glance.

The most notable change with iOS 16 is the lock screen, which has been completely reimagined. Thanks to the new look, a more customizable lock screen allows users to adjust the time and date font and colour. Wallpapers also got a major facelift with new depth effects that can automatically separate a subject from its background.

In addition, notifications on the lock screen will move to the bottom of the screen to make them easier to reach. Apple is also adding highly requested features to the Messages app. On iMessage, Apple added options to edit messages, unsend and mark threads as unread. Live Text, which first arrived on iOS 15, is also getting updated. The machine learning-powered feature now not only lets you easily copy text from images and videos but also gains the ability to convert currency and translate text.

But iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library, a brand new feature which makes it easier to share photos with family and friends, won’t be available when iOS 16 debuts. Apple says it is coming “later this fall.”

Advertisement
Also read |5 hidden iOS 16 tips and tricks that will change the way you use your iPhone

Cupertino is also delaying the release of iPadOS 16, the tablet-centred operating system. The new update for the iPad includes Stage Manager – one of iPadOS 16’s headline “multitasking” features. Apple traditionally releases iOS and iPadOS updates together.

Alongside iOS 16, Apple is also rolling out WatchOS 9, the latest software for Apple Watch. The update is packed with new features including new running metrics, refreshed watch faces, added sleep-tracking data, and more. A new low-power mode is also coming to compatible Apple Watches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:00:02 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT and branch preference

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement