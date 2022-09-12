scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Apple iOS 16: Four features that won’t work on older iPhone models

While iOS 16 brings in lots of new features, there are some features which Apple says will not be coming to older devices like the iPhone X and the iPhone 8.

iOS 16(Image Source: Apple)

With iOS 16 set to release today in India, the majority of iPhone owners are looking forward to updating their devices to the latest version of iOS. While Apple’s latest operating system will bring in several new features, some older models like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X won’t be getting some of the new features.

Here we will take a look at some of the new features which will be limited to devices running an A12 Bionic chipset or higher.

Live Captions

Useful for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, Live Caption is a feature that automatically transcripts what the other person is saying in real-time. But according to Apple, it will be limited to iPhone 11 and higher models and Macs with Apple silicon.

Also Read |Apple iOS 16 rolls out today: List of supported devices, features and what to expect

Visual Look Up

While Visual Look Up itself is not a new feature, starting with iOS 16, iPhone owners can select the subject from the background of a photo and search for more information. Apple says the feature works in quick look, safari, screenshot and the photos app.

Also, Visual Look Up will now be able to recognise insects, statues and even birds. Available in English and some other languages, it requires A12 Bionic or higher.

Live Text

Introduced last year, Live Text lets users point the iPhone camera to an object or photo and extract text and copy it to the clipboard. Starting with iOS 16, Apple will be able to extract text from video.

Users will now be able to interact with text in videos and perform actions like copy and paste, translate and lookup. Apple says Live Text works in quick look, safari and photos to name a few. Also, ‘Quick Actions’ will enable users to extract information from a photo and track shipments, translate foreign languages and keep track of flights.

Also Read |Apple iOS 16 for iPhones coming September 12: A list of key features

Door Detection

Design for the visually impaired, iOS 16 introduces Detection mode in Magnifier which gives users a detailed description of what’s around them. Apart from Door Detection, the updated Magnifier mode also supports people detection and image description mode. But it is limited to iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

