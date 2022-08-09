scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Apple iOS 16 developer beta 5 brings back option to see battery percentage in status bar

iOS 16 Beta 5 adds a feature users have been asking for years now - the ability to check battery percentage right from the status bar.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi
August 9, 2022 11:55:39 am
iOS 16 Beta 5iOS 16 beta 5 adds a bunch of new features and improves some existing ones.

With the release of the iPhone X, Apple removed the ability to see the remaining battery percentage from the status bar. But with the release of iOS 16 Beta 5, it looks like Apple has finally added back the option. It was a part of the status bar before the iPhone-maker decided to drop the feature thanks to the notch on the iPhone X limiting the amount of available space available for status bar data. For years, users had to swipe down the Control Center if they wanted to check the battery percentage.

Some who updated to iOS 16 Beta 5 said the option is turned on by default for them. For those who have the developer beta, just open the ‘Settings’ app, head over to the ‘Battery’ section and toggle the ‘Battery Percentage’ option and you are good to go. It is interesting to note that the icon is a bit larger than what it used to be.

If your phone is disconnected from the charger, you will be able to see the battery percentage inside. When device battery gets low, the battery icon turns yellow but the percentage is still housed inside the icon. However, when charging the device, you will notice that the text moves next to the charging icon.

Unfortunately, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini users will not be able to enable the option since it is unavailable on these devices for reasons unknown.

Apart from the return of the battery percentage icon, iOS 16 Beta 5 also introduces some changes such as a new sound when pinging iPhone from Apple Watch, a Now Playing visualizer on the Lock Screen and addition of ‘Copy and Delete’ option when taking screenshots.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:55:39 am

