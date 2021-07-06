iOS 15 public beta: Five hidden features you will want to try on your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15 comes to iPhones this fall, and it includes a lot of fun features. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

iOS 15 is here, and it brings with it a ton of useful features including FaceTime improvements, the focus mode that improves your work-life balance, the all-new Safari and much more. Although Apple will roll out iOS 15 later this year alongside the launch of the new iPhone lineup, the public beta is already live. We already had a chance to try out the iOS 15 public beta on your iPhone 12 and found lots of small features. Here are five hidden features we liked.

Drag and drop between apps

With iOS 15, Apple has made it easy to move text and images between applications. Simply put, the drag-and-drop feature will allow you to move a text, image, link, or file from any app to another app. Say, for example, you want to move a text from a news article into an email. All you need to tap and hold on to the text, open another app, and drop the file there. The good part is the text drop-and-drag feature isn’t limited to text. You can move a picture from the Photos apps and drop it to the Files app. The feature is useful for iPhone and iPad users.

Custom Text Size per application. Custom Text Size per application.

Custom text size for different apps

One of the small yet useful features in OS 15 is how you can change the text size for each app, making it easier to use messaging and reading apps on the iPhone. Here’s how to custom set text size for the app:

*Go to Settings and open Control Center.

*Tap the ‘+’ button next to Text Size.

*Now, open the app for which you want to change the text size.

*Open Control Center and select ‘App’ only.

*Next, increase or decrease the text size as per your wish.

Apple has made big improvements to its VoiceOver screen-reader for blind or low-vision users. Apple has made big improvements to its VoiceOver screen-reader for blind or low-vision users.

Image descriptions with VoiceOver

Apple is improving accessibility features on the iPhone with its improved VoiceOver on-screen reader. VoiceOver essentially describes more context of what’s displayed in the photo. Basically, it will describe the position of people and objects within the photos. It’s not perfect but nonetheless a useful feature for blind or low-vision users.

Set a background image for your start page in iOS 15. Set a background image for your start page in iOS 15.

Add your background image to Safari

In iOS 15, Apple offers the option of setting your own background directly in the browser, meaning it is possible to personalise your home screen in Safari. Here’s how to do it.

*Launch Safari on your iPhone

* Open a new tab in Safari.

*Scroll down to the bottom and tap Edit.

*Tap the toggle for Background Image to ON.

*Select the preset image or choose an image from your Photo Library.

Safari will block trackers by hiding the user’s IP address. Safari will block trackers by hiding the user’s IP address.

Hide IP address in Safari

During its WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple bragged a lot about the privacy features baked inside iOS 15 and one such feature that caught our eyes in the public beta was how users can hide their device’s IP address from third-party trackers and all websites. Essentially, the feature will give you the option to hide your IP address. This feature can block email marketers from learning more email or online activity. Here’s how to enable it.

*Open Settings, followed by Safari.

*Scroll down until you see Hide IP Address.

*Now select one of the options — Trackers and Websites, Trackers, or turn off the feature completely.