iOS 15: New features, compatible iPhones, public beta, and how to update

At WWDC 2021, Apple showed off the long-awaited iOS 15 which will come to the iPhone this fall. iOS 15 brings a handful of new features including improvements made to FaceTime, a redesigned iMessage, updated Notifications and more. As with any new iOS update, not every iPhone will be compatible with iOS 15. If you are wondering whether you still able to use your old iPhone or if it’s time to upgrade to a newer device, here’s everything you need to know about iOS 15.

iOS 15: Release date, public beta

Apple has finally announced iOS 15 and it brings with it a bunch of new features. Right now, iOS 15 is available as a developer beta with a public beta launching in July. Meanwhile, Apple will release iOS 15 for the general public in the fall, alongside the rumoured iPhone 13.

iOS 15: Compatible iPhones

Worried about whether your expensive iPhone will support iOS 15 or not? Well, the good news is that iOS 15 is compatible with every iPhone (including the iPod touch model) that currently runs on iOS 14. This means that iPhone 6s and iPhone SE (1st gen) users will receive the update later this year.

iOS 15 will be compatible with the following iPhones and iPod Touch models:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

iOS 15: Top features

iOS 15 brings a lot of new changes to the iPhone, the world’s most popular smartphone. For instance, FaceTime is getting a major revamp. First, FaceTime is getting spatial audio, meaning a FaceTime call now sounds more natural and lifelike. Second, Portrait mode’s blurred backgrounds can also be used in FaceTime calls, and users can also share music and videos during calls. The big news is Apple allowing FaceTime on Android and Windows using a browser. FaceTime calls can now be shared with a link, similar to how Zoom works. iMessage is also being improved in iOS 15. Meanwhile, a brand new feature called Focus includes changes to Notifications. This feature basically allows you to customize which notifications appear during different activities. Safari too is getting a redesign, making it easier to control with one hand. Maps, Health, Weather, Wallet and Photos have got new features in iOS 15. Other updates include the ability to search text in photos, and new AirPods audio features.

How to upgrade to iOS 15

Later this year, iPhone users will be able to update to new software free of charge by going to the Settings app on their device. Once there, users need to press the General tab and then click software update. Users will then be asked to download and install the iOS 15 update.