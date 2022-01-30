iOS 15: 5 lesser known features every iPhone user should know

iOS 15, the newest operating system for the iPhone, comes with a ton of changes. From features like SharePlay, which allows you to watch movies and listen to music over FaceTime to Safari, the default browser getting its biggest redesign in years, there’s so much packed into iOS 15. However, some of the best features of iOS are completely hidden.

In this guide, we have jotted down a few iOS 15 tips and tricks to help you make aware of hidden gems within the new mobile operating system.

Markup

iOS lets you markup your images directly in the Photos app. Essentially, the Markup feature lets you edit screenshots, add signatures to PDF, draw on images, add text for fun captions without needing to download a third-party app. Here’s how to use the Markup editor in the Photos app on iPhone (it also works on the iPad):

To draw on Photos:

#Open any photo and tap Edit, then the Markup button. The easy-to-use editing tool includes a pen, a highlighter, a pencil, and an eraser.

#Tap the colour picker circle (the option is towards the right of the Plus button).

#Start doodling on your photo.

#Choose your preferred drawing tool. You have the option to select the thickness of the paintbrush, as well as colour opacity.

#Tap the Plus button to add Description, Text, Signature, or Magnifier to zoom in.

Edit photos or PDF on your iPhone using the Markup editor. (Image credit: Express Photo) Edit photos or PDF on your iPhone using the Markup editor. (Image credit: Express Photo)

To sign a PDF:

#Open the document and tap Edit, then the Markup button.

#Tap the Add button to add Text or a Signature.

#Tap done twice.

Customise Focus for driving

Apple’s Do Not Disturb feature has received a major update in iOS 15 in addition to Focus. So now you can easily control notifications for when you are in work mode or taking a quick nap. This feature also extends to driving. Here’s how to customise the Focus mode for driving:

#Open Settings and select Focus.

#Under Focus, tap the Plus button.

#Turn on the Driving switch. It manually silences phone calls, texts and other notifications while driving. You can allow notifications from specific people, in case you want. To do that, tap the People entry and add the necessary contacts.

The Driving Focus helps you stay focused on the road. (Image credit: Express Photo) The Driving Focus helps you stay focused on the road. (Image credit: Express Photo)

Playback speed with default video player

YouTube has had variable speed playback for quite some time now, but the default player on the iPhone is missing this feature. With iOS 15, the default player finally gets the ability to adjust the video playback speed. All you need to press the ellipsis button in the bottom right-hand corner of the default video player to change the playback speed of videos.

OTP Authenticator

One of the new features that have been introduced as part of iOS 15 is a built-in OTP authenticator. App-based authenticators like Google Authenticator have been pretty popular among users, but Apple has baked the same functionality into iOS. Users need to set up verification codes under Passwords in the Settings app, and once set up, verification codes will autofill when you sign into a site, allowing for a totally seamless login experience.

can quickly fix mistakes like typing in a text with the Shake to Undo feature. (Image credit: Express Photo) can quickly fix mistakes like typing in a text with the Shake to Undo feature. (Image credit: Express Photo)

‘Shake to Undo’

If you happen to make a mistake while typing a text, all you need to shake your iPhone to undo it. In fact, this feature already exists. ‘Shake to Undo’ is turned on automatically, so you don’t have to dig deep in the settings and turn it on. This feature works perfectly while typing in a text in the Messages app, typing in the Notes app, or writing an email using the Gmail app. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with WhatsApp.