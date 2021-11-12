scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Apple’s iOS 15.2 beta update adds Child Safety feature for Messages app

iOS 15.2 beta version: The latest update adds a Communication Safety feature for the Messages app, which as the name implies is aimed at keeping children safer online. 

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
November 12, 2021 11:04:28 am
ios 15.2, ios 15.2 update, apple child safety, apple csam, child exploitation scan, apple csam scan, apple news, apple, apple privacy featuresiOS 15.2 beta update brings a Safety feature for Messages app (Image source: Apple)

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 15.2 beta update, which brings one of the Child Safety features that the company announced earlier this year, though there is a slight modification. The latest update adds a Communication Safety feature for the Messages app, which as the name implies is aimed at keeping children safer online.

The new feature isn’t enabled by default and one will have to activate it manually on the Messages app. Once the feature is enabled, the app can reportedly detect nudity in images that are sent or received by children. Furthermore, if a nude image is sent to anyone, it will automatically be blurred and the child will receive warnings about the content, as per a report by Macrumors.

The company will also reportedly offer resources to contact someone they trust for help. If a child received a nude image, then the app will ask the child to not view the photo. It is worth noting that when Communication Safety was first announced, Apple asserted that if a child views a nude image in Messages, then the parents of children under the age of 13 will get the option to receive a notification for the same.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Explained: How Apple will scan for child exploitation images on devices, and why it is raising eyebrows

But, Apple appears to have removed this notification option as it could pose a risk to children if they are involved in a situation where there is parental violence or abuse. Apple appears to have found a better solution to this and will help offer guidance from a trusted adult.

The company says that the Messages app analyses image attachments to check for nudity in photos and that this will not affect user privacy as the messages will remain end-to-end encrypted. Apple will still have no access to Messages.

Besides, Apple announced one more safety feature a few months back, which is called anti-CSAM (child sexual abuse imagery detection). This is different from the Communication Safety feature and is expected to be rolled out in the future.

With this feature, the Cupertino giant aims to detect child sexual abuse and trafficking in iCloud photos. But, the launch of this feature was delayed as Apple said it first address the complaints filed by privacy advocates. The anti-CSAM feature is to find child sexual abuse images by scanning a user’s iCloud Photos against a list of known CSAM, which raised privacy concerns. If the feature detects enough matches, it will alert Apple’s moderators, who can then disable the account and report the images to legal authorities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X