iOS 14 ‘Clips’ feature will let you try apps before downloading them

Apple is developing a new feature in iOS 14 called ‘Clips’ that allows users to test third-party apps without downloading and installing them. According to a report from 9to5Mac, an early build of iOS 14 includes a feature allowing iOS users to sample apps without requiring them to be downloaded.

The new feature – Clips – would allow you to click on a link or scan a QR code to an app that you haven’t installed on your iPhone. For example, if you spot an interesting video made by Indian Express on YouTube, but you don’t have the official YouTube app installed on your device. Once you scan the code, a card will pop up on the iPhone’s screen, through which you can stream the video.

The Cupertino company is reportedly testing the feature with third-party apps including YouTube, Yelp, DoorDash, Sony (the PS4 second screen app) and OpenTable. The feature would offer a new way to experience apps before users download them. Plus, it would cut down on a number of unnecessary apps a person downloads on its phone. In a way, Apple’s “Clips” sounds similar to Google’s “Slices”, a feature for Android which allows users to experience a small brief of an app before downloading it.

Clips will be among the handful of features coming to iOS 14, the next version of the iOS mobile operating system. Over the past few months, a number of new software features have been spotted. For instance, the iOS home screen will get a new list view, allowing you to easily find and filter through apps. Third-party apps will be able to integrate wallpapers. Apple is also rumored to be working on a new AR app.

Apple usually unveils a new version of iOS at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June before releasing them in fall. This year though, Apple is holding its annual developer conference in a new digital-only format due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. During the same online event, we can expect Apple to launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor-switch keyboard, AirTags, a pair of premium over-ear headphones, and AirPods X.

