iOS 14.5 coming next week: All we need to know about the latest iOS update

iOS 14.5 – the latest iOS update for the iPhone – will officially arrive “starting next week.” In a press note for the new AirTag tracker, Apple has confirmed that iOS 14.5 will be rolled out to compatible iPhones. The newest software update comes with a bunch of new features including the ability to make it easier to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask as long as your own the Apple Watch. It also includes the long-awaited App tracking transparency feature as well as AirPlay support for Fitness+.

The arrival of iOS 14.5 will mark some big changes to the iPhone before Apple introduces iOS 15 at this year’s WWDC. Apple’s iOS 14.5 update got delayed, but it’s finally ready to be rolled out. For now, iOS 14.5 is now available as a public beta. Simply put, you can download it but the update may contain some bugs.



There are a bunch of new features coming to your iPhone as part of iOS 14.5 like the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch, expanded Siri voice options, App tracking transparency, new emojis, 5G global support for dual-SIM iPhones, updated game controller support, battery health recalibration for iPhone 11 models, and support for the newly announced AirTag trackers.

When Apple releases iOS 14.5 next week, you should get a prompt telling you the update is available to download, or else you can do the following: Open the Settings app>select General>tap Software Update. iOS 14.5 will be compatible with the same set of devices as iOS 14.

In the meantime, Apple on Tuesday held a special virtual event where it launched a slew of new hardware products including an updated iPad Pro with the new M1 chip and a mini-LED display, redesigned iMacs, all-new Apple TV 4K, and a Tile-like tracking device called AirTag.