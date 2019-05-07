iOS 13 expected features and release date: Everything you need to know

Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 for iPhones and iPads at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is taking place in June. As one would expect, a lot of new features are coming to iOS 13, including a revamped health app, the all-new Reminders app, dark mode, new Find my iPhone app, and a selection of iPad-specific apps. The company typically release new software to the public in September, that is when Apple releases new iPhones. Last year, it released the public beta version of iOS 12 in June shortly after the WWDC.

Here’s everything we know about iOS 13 so far

WWDC 2019: iOS 13 release date

Apple has historically revealed iOS updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). At this developer conference, iOS updates are announced and previewed at the keynote. Undoubtedly, Apple will demonstrate iOS 13 at the WWDC 2019 keynote on June 3 in San Jose, California. For those who want to test the unfinished version of iOS, Apple makes beta versions available to developers. As far as the final release date of iOS is concerned, Apple typically releases the official build of iOS in September alongside the launch of new iPhones.

WWDC 2019: iOS 13 expected features

Dark Mode

iOS 13 will finally add a system-wide dark mode to iPhones, according to 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo. This is backed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who also claims a dark mode is coming to iOS 13. 9to5Mac’s sources claim a dark mode will be visible as a new settings option. That’s the same feature Apple added to macOS last year. A dark mode is already available on Samsung Galaxy phones with OneUI and Huawei smartphones with EMUI.

Revamped Health app

The health app in iOS is getting a major revamp. According to Bloomberg, the all-new Health app will have a new homepage to show daily activity, tracks menstrual cycles and monitors your ‘hearing health’. The latter feature details how loud a user plays music through headphones.

Updated Reminders and Books apps

The updated Reminders app will have a new screen with four default options: all tasks, scheduled tasks, tasks to be done today, and flagged tasks. The Apple Books app is also getting updated, according to a Bloomberg report. The app now includes an updated progress tracker and a new rewards system.

iMessage app

The iMessage app will get a WhatsApp-like enhancement feature where users get to set a profile picture and display name, and selects who can see it. A dedicated menu for conversations will allow users to send stickers, versions of Animojis and Memoji.

Maps app

The updated Maps app will allow users to set frequent locations, and to quickly navigate them. Plus, users will also be able to create groups of frequent places and have a photo assigned to them.

Find My Friends and Find My iPhone

Apple revamping Find My Friends and Find My iPhone into one unified app. It is currently codenamed “GreenTorch.” Previously reported by 9to5Mac, it was suggested that Apple was working on a Tile-like physical tag for tracking devices.

Mail app

The default mail app will also get revamped in iOS 13. The Mail app is supposed to get slightly better, with the ability to mute individual threads, blocking incoming email from specific contacts, and simpler folder management.

Sleep Mode and Swipe-based keyboard option

A system-wide Sleep mode will use updated Bedtime function currently offered in the Clock app, according to Bloomberg. When enabled Sleep mode will automatically turn on Do Not Disturb, darken the lock screen and mute all notifications. Additionally, Apple could add the Swipe-to-type keyboard functionality to iOS 13.

iPad-specific features

Native support to use the iPad as a secondary display is also on the cards. This feature will be similar to the functionality offered by third-party apps like Luna Display but without needing dedicated hardware. That feature will presumably require a Mac with macOS 10.15. Improved multitasking is also expected on the iPad with iOS 13, including support for multiwindows and stackable cards in apps.