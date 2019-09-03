iOS 13 top features: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next-gen mobile OS

Apple introduced iOS 13 at the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), it’s biggest software update, in June. The newest software update promises to offer a lot of new features such as a dedicated dark mode, performance updates, new Photos app and a new way to sign in into apps.

With the launch of iPhone 11 set for September 10, we are expecting Apple to announce a release date for the final version of iOS 13 on the same date. The iOS 13 public beta is available right now for those who want to preview the software ahead of release.

Here’s every new feature iOS 13 brings to the iPhone later this year.

iOS 13 Beta

iOS 13 is available for developers and public beta testers ahead of the official launch this fall. If you are a public beta tester and someone who wanted to test out an early build of iOS 13, then simply visit beta.apple to test it. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download iOS 13 public beta on your iPhone.

iOS 13 Release date, device compatibility

Apple will likely announce the final version of iOS 13 on September 10. We will know the exact release date alongside the launch of iPhone 11. The company has confirmed that iOS 13 will support the following devices: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Of course, iOS 13 will support the upcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iOS 13 Top Features

Dark Mode: With iOS 13, Apple has finally added a Dark Mode to iPhones. Dark Mode not only makes the screen darker, but is way more comfortable on eyes in any setting. And yes, it significantly boosts the battery life of your iPhone.

Swipe Type: Apple is finally bringing swipe-typing to the iPhone’s default keyboard. Android phones have had this feature for years. The new QuickPath keyboard essentially enables you to swipe your finger from one letter to the next without removing your finger from the keyboard to enter a word.

Reminders: The Reminders app has been revamped completely. The apps automatically recognises days and times to set reminders.

Apple Maps: Apple Maps is also getting a major revamp. For instance, there is a new feature called Look Around, a tab within Maps which gives users a street-level view of your destination. It’s similar to Google Street View, except that Apple’s Look Around lets you zoom forward by tapping and long-pressing on the screen.

Sign in with Apple: This feature basically brings a secure way of login to your iOS 13 apps and services. You will be able to login into Face ID and create a new account for a service “without revealing any personal information.”

Photos app: With iOS 13, Apple is introducing a new way to browse and edit photos, but videos too. There are a new adjustment dial effects like brightness, exposure, warmth, etc. And yes, these adjustments effects are coming to Videos, too.