Apple iOS 13: Full list of iPhones and iPads that can upgrade, those that can’t

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is around the corner, and like past years, the company will showcase updates to all its operating systems, including iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

As you are probably aware, iOS 13 is set to be a pretty significant update, the new mobile OS for iPhones and iPads. But if you own an older iPhone, you may not be able to install the updated mobile OS. According to a report from iPhonesoft.fr, Apple will drop iOS 13 support for the iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPad Air. If the report turns out to be true, those devices will be limited to iOS 12, which Apple released last year.

Last year, Apple upgraded a significant number of iOS 11- compatible devices to iOS 12. It was a calculated move on the part of Apple to extend an additional year of support for previous-generation devices like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPad Air. Looks like the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPad Air are not powerful enough to support iOS 13. Apple usually provides four years of software support before it pulls the plug.

List of iPhones, iPads likely to support iOS 13

iOS 13 compatible iPhones

*2019 iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR

*iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

*iPhone XR

*iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

*iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iOS 13 not compatible iPhones

*iPhone 5s

*iPhone SE

*iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

iOS 13 compatible iPads

*2018 iPad Pros (12.9 and 11)

*iPad Pro 9.7

*iPad Air 2

*iPad Mini 3

*iPad Mini 4

*New iPad Mini

*iPad Pro 10.5

*iPad 5th generation

*iPad 6th generation

iOS 13 not compatible iPads

*iPad Air

*iPad Mini 2

iOS 13 compatible iPods

*iPod Touch 6th generation

iOS 13: What to expect

iOS 13 is bringing a slew of features to iPhones and iPads, including a system-wide dark mode, a feature which is useful for those who don’t want a bright screen when they are using the phone at night. Apple’s own apps will also get updates. Screen time, Reminders, Maps, Health, iMessages and Books are all expected to get small tweaks. Plus, this year’s iOS update will introduce a selection of iPad-specific features

The Cupertino company typically unveils new software for its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch at its annual WWDC in June.