iOS 13 beta shows Apple to remove 3D Touch from its 2019 iPhone lineup

Apple plans to abandon 3D Touch from the 2019 iPhone lineup. The first iOS 13 developer beta shows that Apple wants to get rid of 3D Touch on next-generation iPhones. According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is keen to implement a software-based solution similar to the one seen on the iPhone XR to replace the hardware-based 3D Touch,.

As revealed in the first iOS 13 developer beta, users will be able to use 3D Touch’s key features, like Peek and Pop and Home Screen Quick Actions, with a long-press gesture. The long-press gesture will work exactly like pressure-sensitive 3D Touch but with the help of a software.

Right now, the iPhone XR is the only smartphone that supports Haptic Touch. With Apple slated to roll out iOS 13 later this year, Haptic Touch will eventually come to all iPhones and iPads that support the latest version of iOS. This means that the three-year-old iPhone SE will get both “Quick Actions” menu and “Peek” previews of emails and messages despite the lack of 3D Touch capability at the hardware level.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this rumour. Last year, in a research note shared with MacRumors, a Barclays analyst claimed that all upcoming iPhone models will ditch 3D Touch.

Speaking of new iPhones, the 2019 lineup is expected to launch in September of this year. There will probably be three models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR 2. Ben Geskin recently posted some hands-on mock-up images of the iPhone 11 showing a triple-camera setup in the corner of the right. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the iPhone XR 2 will have a 6.1-inch LCD display and a dual camera setup. The analyst also predicts that the next lineup of iPhones will also support reverse wireless charging as they all feature much larger batteries.