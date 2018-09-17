iOS 12 released for iPhone, iPad: How to install Apple’s latest software right now

iOS 12 is now ready to download. Here’s how to download iOS 12 on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. iOS 12 is now ready to download. Here’s how to download iOS 12 on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Apple has released the final version of iOS 12 mobile operating system. This free update brings a ton of new features such as Siri Shortcuts, Do Not Disturb, Screen Time, Memoji, updated Photos app, big notifications improvements, and a lot more.

iOS 12 is compatible with the iPhone 5s and later, the iPad Mini 2 and later, as well as the most recent iPod Touch. The update is currently rolling out and is available both over-the-air in the settings app, and by plugging your device into iTunes for a manual update. Apple announced iOS 12 back in June at the WWDC.

Which devices support iOS 12?

iOS 12 will support the same set of devices that were compatible with iOS 11. This means that the iPhone 5s, which was first launched in 2013, continues to be supported with iOS 12.

Here are the following devices compatible with iOS 12:

iPhone

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod Touch

iPod Touch 6th generation

How to download and install iOS 12 from your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch

The best way to get iOS 12 is to install it through your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch.

1. Open the Settings app on your device and tap on General.

2. Tap Software update, and wait for a notification to appear about iOS 12. Then tap Download and Install.

3. Alternatively, tab Install Tonight or Remind Me Later to schedule the update for a more convenient time.

How to download and install iOS 12 from iTunes on your PC or Mac

Yes, you can download iOS 12 from a Mac or PC via iTunes. Here’s how:

1. Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes running on your Mac or PC.

2. Attach your iPhone to your Mac or PC to iTunes via USB and click on the iPhone on the top left corner.

3. Click Check for update.

4. Click Download and Install and follow the prompts to install iOS 12.

5. If asked, enter your device’s passcode.

Before updating your device to iOS 12, make sure your back up your device. There are two ways to back up an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch device via iCloud or via iTunes on a PC or Mac.

