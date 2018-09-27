iOS 12.1 beta adds eSIM support on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

Once supported by network operators, the feature will be live on the 2018 iPhones.

Apple has released the first beta for iOS 12, which essentially enables the eSIM feature within the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Once supported by network operators, the feature will be live on the 2018 iPhones. According to a 9to5Mac report, iOS 12.1 beta is already seeding, which enables the eSIM functionality on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

However, it will take some time before all the users can take advantage of the eSIM functionality. Although a lot of network operators plans to support the eSIM feature, it may not be made available to the public until the final version of iOS 12.1 starts rolling out.

eSIM settings are already available in iOS 12.1 beta, but you need a QR code from your network operator to enable it on the iPhone. You can also enter the details manually.

Both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with support for Dual-SIM via DSDS (Dual SIM Dual Standby), with either one physical SIM and an eSIM, or two physical SIMs in China where the eSIM function is not available. In India, Airtel and Jio will extend the eSIM functionality support to the iPhone XS and iPhone XA Max. In the US, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are on board.

Apple will begin selling the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in India on September 28, which is tomorrow. The new iPhone models come in Space Grey, Gold and Silver colour options, with storage options going from 64GB and 256GB to a maximum of 512GB for the top-end model. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 going up to Rs 1,34,900 for the most expensive 512GB option. The iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 109,900 for the base 64GB option going up to Rs 1,44,900 for 512GB.

