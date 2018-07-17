Intex Indie 5 with 5-inch HD display, 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Intex Indie 5 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 4,999. Intex Indie 5 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 4,999.

Intex has launched its Indie 5 smartphone in India. The key features of the device are its 4,000mAh battery, support for 22 languages and a 5-inch display with Dragontrail glass protection on top. The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 4,999. It will be made available in only the black colour option and will come pre-loaded with apps like Gaana and Amazon Prime Video.

Coming to its specifications, Intex Indie 5 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with Dragontrail 2.5D curved glass protection on top. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with the Mali T720 MP GPU. The device features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and an expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Indie 5 sports an 8MP camera sensor on the back capable of taking HDR shots. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor to take selfies along with an LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi with WLAN, Bluetooth v4.0, micro USB port for charging and data transfer, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also Read: Intex ELYT e6 launched at price of Rs 6,999; comes with 8MP selfie camera

“Indie 5 is a best in class 4G-Volte smartphone at an affordable price, which not only has the best specs and hardware, but also boasts of the indigenous SwiftKey Keyboard integration enabling our diverse consumers across the country to have the freedom & joy to express in their mother tongue”, said Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd