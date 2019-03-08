International Women’s Day: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and other mobiles on discount

Nokia, Xiaomi, Honor, Asus and more smartphone makers are offering deals and discounts on smartphones for the International Women’s Day 2019 on March 8. Flipkart is hosting a two-day sale on March 7 and 8 during which mobiles will also be available with no cost EMI, BuyBack Guarantee policy as well as complete mobile protection from the e-commerce site.

Let us take a look at the top deals on smartphones on International Women’s Day:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 10,999 is a good deal to consider given this is a reliable budget phone that offers good performance and battery life. The upgrades from Redmi Note 5 Pro are a slightly bigger 19:9 display with a notch, dual front cameras as well as P2i coating for splash resistant.

However, if we look at Redmi Note 5 Pro, it is selling for the same price of Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant on the e-commerce site. So technically, you can grab the newer Redmi Note 6 Pro at the same price at its predecessor during the sale. The 6GB RAM option can be bought at a price of Rs 13,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 9,999, dow from Rs 12,999. We liked the phone’s battery life, performance, camera and design, though the display could be better. The phone is a good challenger to Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 can be bought for Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, instead of Rs 14,999. The higher-end 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought for a price of Rs 13,999, down from Rs 16,999.

Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,990

Realme 2 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 12,990, down from Rs 13,990. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The phone sports a modern design with slim bezels, which we liked in our review.

The dual rear camera setup offers capable hardware for an affordable price. The processor is Snapdragon 660. Other features include 6.3-inch full HD+ display and dual 16MP+2MP rear cameras.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. The phone runs a pure version of Android and features decent specifications. Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a lot of things right, offering a premium feel and balanced performance for an affordable price.

The stock Android approach is better than the heavily skinned OS one would get from Samsung or Huawei, we said in our review. The phone comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a 3,060mAh battery.

Honor 9N at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Honor 9N, which was launched at a price of Rs 11,999, can be bought for Rs 9,999 during the sale. It stands out for its glass unibody design. We said in our review that it is a good smartphone with decent dual rear cameras and battery life as well as fast performance.

Specifications include 5.84-inch Full HD+ notched screen, Kirin 659 processor, 13MP + 2MP dual rear sensors, 16MP front camera and 3,000mAh battery.