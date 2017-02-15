Nokia 6 global variant gets certified in Taiwan, to launch at MWC 2017

The international variant of Nokia 6 with the model number TA-1003 has just been passed in Taiwan. The international variant of Nokia 6 with the model number TA-1003 has just been passed in Taiwan.

It looks like we’re days away from the global launch of Nokia 6. According to a report on NokiaPowerUser, the international variant of the smartphone with the model number TA-1003 has just passed through Taiwanese certification process.

The same model number recently showed up on GFXBench and the Bluetooth certification site. The TA-1003 model supports CDMA and GSM networks alongside the FDD-LTE networks, with support for LTE bands 3,7,8,28, 38 and 41.

As for internal specs, there will be no change from the China version. Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, and will support 128GB of expandable storage space via a microSD card.

There’s a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), while an 8-megapixel shooter resides on the front. The phone also comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. Nokia 6 will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Nokia 6 has been exclusive to China, and can be purchased for Rs 17,000. Just a day back, the much-hyped smartphone was allegedly spotted on eBay India, where it was being sold for Rs 32,440, which is of course the unofficial price. There’s no information when Nokia plans to release the smartphone in the Indian market.

HMD Global, the Finnish company, which bought the rights to use the Nokia brand on mobile phones and tablets globally, is scheduled to hold a pre-MWC event on February 26 in Barcelona. The company is likely to unveil the international variant of Nokia 6 alongside Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and a reincarnated Nokia 3310, according to reports.

