Infinix Smart 2 with 18:9 display launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix, the Hong-Kong based company today launched its latest smartphone, Infinix Smart 2 in India. Priced at Rs 5,999 for the base model 2GB RAM/16GB storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB variant will cost Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart on August 10.

The key highlight of the new Infinix Smart 2 is its tall 18:9 display and dual VoLTE support. Infinix Smart 2 features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has 83 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. The display has a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

Infinix Smart 2 is powered by the MediaTek MTK6739 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The phone will be available in two RAM/storage options- 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage. Infinix Smart 2 comes with a dedicated microSD slot which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously. The storage on the phone is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, Infinix Smart 2 sports a 13MP primary camera sensor at the back with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), 5P Lens and dual LED flash support. Up front, it gets an 8 MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash for better clicks in low light.

Infinix Smart 2 runs Android Oreo right out-of-the-box with the company’s own XOS 3.3.0 Lite Hummingbird skin on top. The phone comes with facial recognition support as well. has a battery capacity of 3,050mAh. Infinix claims that the phone will provide up to 21 hours of standby time.

