Infinix Smart 2 First Impressions: Budget smartphone with long lasting battery

Infinix has recently been launching many smartphones in the budget category. The latest entrant into the family is the Infinix Smart 2 priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Both the devices will be made available from August 10 exclusively on Flipkart. Key features of the device include a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display, Dual SIM VoLTE support, and a 3,050mAh battery. Here’s our first impression of the Infinix Smart 2.

Infinix Smart 2 Specifications: 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display | Android 8.1 Oreo | MediaTek MT6739 processor | PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU | 3,050mAh battery| 2GB RAM + 16GB internal memory, 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage | 13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera | Face Unlock | 4G VoLTE (dual-SIM) |

Infinix Smart 2 price in India: Rs 5,999 (2GB RAM) | Rs 6,999 (3GB RAM)

Inifinix Smart 2: Design and Display

Infinix Smart 2 sports a design similar to other smartphones in the price bracket. The smartphone features a removable plastic back with a smooth matte finish. Removing the back cover reveals the smartphone’s battery covered with a bolted down metal plate, dual SIM card slots, a microSD card slot.

The device’s matte finish provides a bit of extra grip, which is reassuring when using the phone. On the front, Infinix Smart 2 has a 5.45-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and an 8MP camera sensor paired with a dual flash. However, the bezels on all four sides are quite visible. On the right side is a textured power button along with plain volume rockers. On the bottom edge, there is a 3.5mm audio output jack, primary microphone, and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

Infinix Smart 2 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is vibrant, colours are fairly accurate, and it has good legibility in both indoor and outdoor conditions. The auto-brightness was a bit off, and we did have to tweak the brightness according to the situations.

Inifinix Smart 2: Processor and Software

Infinix Smart 2 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 processor paired with the PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. While using the phone we didn’t experience any major lag in the limited amount of time we had with the device. However, we did not run any heavy tasks on the device during the time period.

Keep in mind that this phone does not have a fingerprint sensor, though it comes with facial recognition, which has its hits and misses.

Infinix Smart 2 runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own XOS Hummingbird v3.3.0 Lite skin on top. Setting up the smartphone was quite easy and similar to other Android smartphones. The first thing that grabbed our attention was the extensive bloatware on the device like XClub, XHide, Phone Master, PHX Browser, and much more.

The XOS skin has a steep learning curve, and takes a bit of time to get used too. There are a lot of things that feel unnecessary. But, when you get used to the skin it does feel a bit intuitive and highly customisable.

Inifinix Smart 2: Cameras

Infinix Smart 2 sports a vertically aligned 13MP primary camera sensor on the back paired with a dual LED flash. During our testing, we found that the rear camera took good shots in well-lit conditions both indoors and outdoors, the images came out colour accurate and sharp.

However, the image quality was a bit inconsistent. When it came to low light photography the camera didn’t perform well, the images turned out grainy and loss of colours and sharpness was evident.

As for the front camera, Infinix Smart 2 sports an 8MP camera sensor paired with a dual LED flash. The images taken from the front camera in good lighting conditions came out a bit overexposed, and lacked detail.

Inifinix Smart 2: Battery

Infinix smartphones have managed to surprise us a bit with their battery management capabilities with the Smart 2 being no exception. The Smart 2 sports a 3,050mAh non-removable battery, which with the help of the provided charger was able to fully charge within three hours. The battery lasted us a full day without the need to be charged, it ran from 7 in the morning to 10 at night with 14 per cent battery still left.

Infinix Smart 2: Early Impressions

Infinix Smart 2 is a decent looking smartphone for the price. However, the department where we feel it is lacking is the hardware specifications. Compared to previous versions of XOS, Infinix has improved a lot in the software department, but its still not perfect. For the price, the Infinix Smart 2 is not a bad option for those looking to buy a phone under Rs 7,000.

