Infinix showcases Concept Phone 2021 with 160W fast charging, colour changing panel

Infinix says that to achieve 160W fast charging, the smartphone makes use of Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell ( Image source : Infinix)

Infinix has introduced its Concept Phone 2021 which features never before seen charging speeds. The smartphone packs various new age features including a dual color-changing back cover and temperature control capabilities. But what seems to be the headline feature is the phone’s support for 160W fast charging. The company says that the phone can be safely charged from 0-100% in just 10 minutes.

Infinix says that to achieve 160W fast charging, the smartphone makes use of Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell. The Innovative Super Charge Pump is said to support high power conversion which allows the device to safely reach 98.6% charging conversion efficiency. On the other hand, 20 temperature sensors and intelligent control algorithms help in monitoring the temperature. The device also allows 50W of wireless charging.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 comes with a dual color-changing back cover which the company claims to be the first in the industry. When there is an incoming call, the back of the device switches between silver gray and light blue colours. Additionally while charging, it will change color and flash in the middle of the device.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and comes with an AI-powered triple-lens rear camera setup. Cameras on the back include a 64MP primary shooter along with a 120° ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 60x digital zoom. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device is powered by an unspecified 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A76 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively. For graphics, the smartphone comes with the ARM Mali-G76 MP4(-900 MHz) GPU and features 8GB OF RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 11 software.