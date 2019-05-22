Infinix S4 with 32MP selfie camera launched, Infinix X Band 3 smart band launched

Infinix has launched its new Infinix S4 smartphone and its X Band 3 fitness band in India. Infinix S4 is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be made available on Flipkart starting May 28. The device will come in Nebula Blue, Space Grey, and Twilight Purple colour options. Whereas, the X Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,599 and will be made available on Flipkart starting June 4.

Advertising

Infinix S4: Specifications

Infinix S4 sports a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It is powered by Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own XOS 5.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Infinix S4 features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, the device sports a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Advertising

X Band 3: Specifications

X Band 3 comes with comprehensive and real-time monitoring of variables such as heart rate, BP monitoring, sleep and activity tracking, Oxygen levels, calorie intake, outdoor running, step counting and more. The company claims that the device comes with a battery life of 20 days.

Also Read: Infinix Note 5 review: A worthy option in the budget segment

The company also claims that this is the first device in its price category to feature a colour display and can offer users updates on weather, task reminders, remote-music control, Smart touch key and more. The company has also released its app to control the smart band on Google’s Play Store, dubbed Infinix LIFE.