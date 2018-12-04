Infinix Note 5 Stylus sale in India begins today: Price, specifications

Infinix Note 5 Stylus sale in India: The Infinix Note 5 Stylus, which was launched last month, is available for the first time through Flipkart. This is the company’s first phone with a stylus, called X Pen, and its sale began from midnight today. Infinix Note 5 Stylus, like tis predecessor, has been launched as an Android One phone.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus sale: Price, sale offers and cashback

Infinix Note 5 Stylus was launched in India at Rs 15,999, and is available in Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue colour options. Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders will receive a 10 per cent discount on the Infinix Note 5 Stylus, while shoppers who make their first online purchase through Mastercard will also receive a 10 per cent discount.

Reliance Jio is also offering cashback worth Rs 2,200 on purchase of this phone. The offer will be valid for prepaid subscribers who recharge with the Rs 198/Rs 299 plans, and the balance will be credited to their MyJio accounts. This offer is bundled with 50GB of free data.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus: Specifications

Featuring a 5.93-inch FullView FHD+ display, Infinix Note 5 Stylus comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the MediaTek P23 octa-core processor, the phone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, as part of the Android One programme, and backed by a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone’s stylus, X Pen, offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, with the capability to draw, doodle, sketch, and calculate.

It also backs the Smart Screenshot and Handwriting Recognition features. Infinix claims that X Pen can be fully charged within 20 seconds of connecting to the phone. Biometric security options include Face Unlock as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus comes with a 16MP AI rear camera of f/1.8, backed by AI Auto Scene detection and dual LED flash. It also sports a 16MP front camera of f/2.0 with Softlight Flash, that supports 4 in 1 Big pixel mode, as well as AI Bokeh, AI Beauty, and wide-angle mode.