Infinix Note 5 Stylus is an Android One phone with a price of Rs 15,999

Infinix has launched Infinix Note 5 Stylus, its first phone with a stylus, in India. The phone, priced at Rs 15,999, will be available as a Flipkart exclusive, which will go on sale from December 4. It comes with Android One support, and can be purchased in Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue colour options.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus features a 5.93-inch FullView FHD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Its design includes 2.5D curved glass design on the front and a full metal body design. The phone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, runs the MediaTek P23 octa-core processor backed by Mali G71 GPU, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge support.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus comes with Android update guarantee for two years, as part of the Android One programme, and also offers Google Lens support. The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage as well as microSD support for expandable memory. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

This Infinix phone features X Pen, its stylus, that features a button which operates in different modes. Depending on the job at hand, X Pen’s button can open the X Pen menu, switch between brush and eraser, and open a new memo.

Users can consider painting, doodling on images/screenshots, completing calculations, and creating notes/memos with the stylus. Infinix claims that the stylus can provide up to 90 minutes of output after going through 20 seconds of fast charging. X Pen will also receive a Handwriting Recognition software update next month, alongside a Calculator update.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus sports a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture supported by dual LED flash, AI Portrait mode and Auto Scene Recognition. It also has a 16MP low light front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 4-in-1 Big Pixel mode, front flash, AI Beauty and AI Bokeh modes.

Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Blutooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, OTG support and FM radio are among the phone’s connectivityo options. Sensors on Infinix Note 5 Stylus include G-sensor, compass, hall, ambient light proximity.