Infinix Note 5 Android One launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix Note 5 Android One smartphone launched in India for a price starting at Rs 9,999. Infinix Note 5 Android One smartphone launched in India for a price starting at Rs 9,999.

Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone, Infinix Note 5 at an event in New Delhi. The new Infinix Note 5 is the first phone from the company to come with Android One initiative in India. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker announced the handset for a price starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage option will cost Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from 12 PM, August 31 on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 5 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display has a 2.5D curved glass layer on top and a screen-to-body ratio of 85 per cent. The phone sports a fluidic edge design and 10-layer coating of nano-chrome particle at the back panel. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The SoC (system-on-chip) is paired with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU for rendering graphics. Infinix Note 5 comes in two RAM/storage options- 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot that offers expandable storage support of up to 128GB.

Also Read: Infinix Smart 2 First Impressions: Budget smartphone with long lasting battery

On the software front, Infinix Note 5 runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo OS. As part of Google’s Android One program, the phone comes with promise of regular security and software updates for two years. In terms of optics, the phone sports a single camera lens at the back, packing a 12MP unit. The rear camera comes with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash support and AI-enabled auto scene detection and portrait mode. The native camera app comes with Google Lens integration. At the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft LED flash. Infinix claims that the front-camera with AI Beauty mode on the Note 5 will be able to spot 255 facial points and capture selfies with better details.

Infinix Note 5 sports a 12MP rear camera and comes with AI features. Infinix Note 5 sports a 12MP rear camera and comes with AI features.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4,500mAh and supports fast charging. Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 5 include Bluetooth v4.2, WiFi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, micro USB port, and USB OTG. The phone comes with dual VoLTE support. Sensors onboard include- proximity, light, Compass, hall, and fingerprint sensor. It will be available in three colour options: Ice Blue, Milan Black, and Berlin Grey. The new Infinix smartphone will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Honor 7A.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd