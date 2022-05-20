scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

Here's all you need to know about the new Infinix Note 12 series phones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 3:38:02 pm
Infinix Note 12The Infinix Note 12 series come with 4G chipsets. read more below. (Image Source: Infinix)

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 12 series in India, succeeding the Note 11 series. We have two new phones – the Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo. The entry-level Note 12 and mid-range Note 12 Turbo are both powered 4G MediaTek chipsets and start at Rs 11,999.

Here’s all you need to know about the Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Turbo.

Infinix Note 12

The vanilla Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling. The phone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM variants. These variants both get 128GB storage.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched: Check details

Coming to the cameras, we have a 50MP main sensor with an unspecified secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also sports a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support and comes with Android 11 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo also comes with a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling. Here too, you will see a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which is a 4G chip. You also get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The same camera setup comes to the Note 12 Pro as well, with a 50MP primary sensor, an unknown secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, with a 16MP front camera.

Also Read |Infinix Zero 5G review: The challenger might need more firepower

The phone also sports a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support and comes with Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top.

Pricing

The Infinix Note 12 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/6GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile the singular Infinix Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement