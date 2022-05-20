Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 12 series in India, succeeding the Note 11 series. We have two new phones – the Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo. The entry-level Note 12 and mid-range Note 12 Turbo are both powered 4G MediaTek chipsets and start at Rs 11,999.

Here’s all you need to know about the Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Turbo.

Infinix Note 12

The vanilla Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling. The phone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM variants. These variants both get 128GB storage.

Coming to the cameras, we have a 50MP main sensor with an unspecified secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also sports a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support and comes with Android 11 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo also comes with a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling. Here too, you will see a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which is a 4G chip. You also get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The same camera setup comes to the Note 12 Pro as well, with a 50MP primary sensor, an unknown secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, with a 16MP front camera.

The phone also sports a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support and comes with Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top.

Pricing

The Infinix Note 12 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/6GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile the singular Infinix Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999.