Monday, December 13, 2021
Infinix Note 11, Note 11s launched in India: Price, specifications

Infinix has launched two new budget gaming centric-smartphones, as part of the Note 11 series in India. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 13, 2021 3:49:25 pm
Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11s, Infinix Note 11 specs, Infinix Note 11s specs, Infinix Note 11s price, Infinix Note 11 priceLeft to right: Infinix Note 11s, Infinix Note 11 (Image source: Flipkart)

Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphones as part of the Note 11 series in India. The devices will be available at a sub 15K price bracket in India, and pack subtle features, to improve the gaming experience such as improved haptic response and a better colling system.

The smartphones come with AMOLED displays and pack stereo speakers. Here is everything you should know about the Infinix Note 11 series.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11s: Specifications

The Infinix Note 11 packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 750 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 100000:1 contrast ratio.

The display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

The Note 11 packs a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens along with Quad-LED Flash.

The Infinix NOTE 11s on the other hand comes with a 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The Note 11s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It packs a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens.

On the front, both the devices feature a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash. Both the devices come with support for dual stereo speakers and DTS Surround sound.

The smartphones are backed by Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology and a Supercool system, for improved heat management during gaming.

Both the devices will come with Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin on top and pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W charging support.

Must Read |Infinix InBook X1 series laptops launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

“By developing the NOTE 11 series, we have tried creating the perfect balance of a no-compromise device that is game-ready and competitively priced. The NOTE 11 Series brings the most advanced processor and the latest technology to our users. The Note 11s will be the second device to be available on Flipkart with a Helio G96 processor and a 120 Hz display. As the market had not many offering an AMOLED screen display below INR 13k, NOTE 11 will be featuring an AMOLED FHD+ display.” Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, while commenting on the launch of the latest devices.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11s: Pricing

The Infinix Note 11s will be priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB and Rs 14999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting December 20, in three colour variants that include Symphony Cyan, Haze Green and Mithril Grey.

The Infinix Note 11 4GB /64GB on the other hand, will go on sale starting December 23 at Rs 11999. The Note 11 will be available in three colour variants that include Glacier Green, Celestial Snow and Graphite Black.

