Infinix Note 11 Series, INBook X1 laptop to launch in December

Infinix is set to launch its first laptop and update its Note series with the launch of a new smartphone. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix INBook X1 laptop and Infinix Note 11 series of smartphones in India, next month.

The Infinix INBook X1 will be the first laptop to be launched by the company. The Infinix Note 11 series, on the other hand, will succeed the Infinix Note 10 series, which was launched in June this year.

The company has revealed some key specifications of the INBook X1 laptop and Note 11 series ahead of their launch in December, but an exact launch date has not been revealed for either product. The Infinix INBook X1 will feature an all-metal body and will be offered in three colour options namely, Noble Red, Starfull Grey, and Aurora Green.

The laptop will come in three processor configurations; Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 variants. The laptop will pack a multi-utility Type-C charging cable. As of now, we do not know much more about the specifications of the laptop.

The company had confirmed the existence of the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro last month, and now Infinix has revealed that both smartphones will launch in India in December.

The Infinix Note 11 series will pack an FHD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. As per the company, the Note 11 series will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Infinix will also launch a Free Fire limited edition Note 11 variant for gaming enthusiasts.

The special edition is likely to have the same specifications as the regular variant but could come with different colour or extra accessories.