scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 01, 2021
MUST READ

Infinix Note 11 Series, INBook X1 laptop to launch in December

Infinix has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix InBook X1 laptop and Infinix Note 11 series of smartphones in India, next month.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: November 1, 2021 6:36:30 pm
INBook X1, Infinix Note 11, INBook X1 launch, Infinix Note 11 launch date, Infinix first laptop, INBook X1 price, Infinix Note price, Infinix news 11Infinix is set to launch its first laptop (Image source: Infinix)

Infinix is set to launch its first laptop and update its Note series with the launch of a new smartphone. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix INBook X1 laptop and Infinix Note 11 series of smartphones in India, next month.

The Infinix INBook X1 will be the first laptop to be launched by the company. The Infinix Note 11 series, on the other hand, will succeed the Infinix Note 10 series, which was launched in June this year.

The company has revealed some key specifications of the INBook X1 laptop and Note 11 series ahead of their launch in December, but an exact launch date has not been revealed for either product. The Infinix INBook X1 will feature an all-metal body and will be offered in three colour options namely, Noble Red, Starfull Grey, and Aurora Green.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Tech launches of the week: Bose SoundLink Flex, OnePlus 9RT, and more

The laptop will come in three processor configurations; Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 variants. The laptop will pack a multi-utility Type-C charging cable. As of now, we do not know much more about the specifications of the laptop.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The company had confirmed the existence of the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro last month, and now Infinix has revealed that both smartphones will launch in India in December.

The Infinix Note 11 series will pack an FHD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. As per the company, the Note 11 series will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Infinix will also launch a Free Fire limited edition Note 11 variant for gaming enthusiasts.

The special edition is likely to have the same specifications as the regular variant but could come with different colour or extra accessories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 01: Latest News

Advertisement