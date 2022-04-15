Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched at Rs 8,999: Sale starts from April 22

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The Infinix HOT 11 2022 model which has a 4GB and 64GB storage will be available for purchase on Flipkart from April 22. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants including Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green.

Infinix HOT 11 2022: Specifications

The Infinix HOT 11 2022 has a punch-hole display with an 6.7-inch FHD+ display. The device weighs only 195 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It runs Android 11 ando is powered by the UniSoc T610 processor. The phone has a 13MP AI rear camera with a secondary lens of 2MP and a dedicated LED flash. The camera also features multiple modes like HDR, burst mode, Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode.

The selfie camera on the front is 8MP. The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery with the company claiming the device has a standby time of nearly 34 days, delivering up to 16 hours of nonstop video playback. It comes with 10W charging support and a Type C cable. The phone also comes with what Infinix calls as its ‘Power Marathon technology’ that optimises power and increases the battery backup by up to 25 per cent.