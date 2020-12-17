India’s smartphone market grew 42% in October: IDC

A total of 21 million smartphone units were shipped in the month of October.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, India’s smartphone market shows no sign of a slowdown. In fact, the smartphone market registered a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 42 per cent in October, according to International Data Corporation’s monthly tracker. According to the report, a total of 21 million smartphone units were shipped in the month of October.

India continues to impress, as far as sales of smartphones are concerned. The market for smartphones is expanding in the world’s second-most populous country, thanks to dirt-cheap data plans and the availability of content in regional languages. The top five smartphone vendors in India as follows: Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo.

“In 2019, a total of 140 million smartphones were sold in India. IDC expects 2020 to exit with a single-digit decline in final consumer sell out. Though first half of 4Q20 will witness high sales owing to festivities, the second half will be lean with a cyclical dip as inventory cycles normalize and stocks get replenished,” Upasana Joshi , Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said.

If we look at India’s smartphone market, online channels continue to grow by 53 per cent year-over-year (YoY). The trend is likely to grow, given a lot many consumers now shop online due to the pandemic. While smartphones being sold online is helping expand the market, it is the low-to-mid-range segment that’s fueling the growth. According to IDC, the low-to-mid-range segment (Rs 7400 to Rs 14,000), grew by 60 per cent YoY. Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo lead this segment with the Redmi 9, Note 9 and Vivo Y20. At the same time, the premium segment also grew, mostly driven by strong sales of iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8. The mid-range segment meanwhile accounted for almost a fourth of devices sold in October.

“Bigger cities leaned heavily towards online channels, with 57% online share in the top 5 metros. But supply constraints remained, impacting offline channel sales as a result of fewer retail walk-ins,” IDC said. Samsung led in 36 of the top 50 cities of India, whereas Xiaomi led in 34 cities.

