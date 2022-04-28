Indian smartphone market declines 1 per cent in Q1 2022: Counterpoint

Supply constraints have caused Indian smartphone shipments to decline 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach over 38 million units in the first quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor.

Chinese brands held a 74 per cent market share in Q1 2022, with Xiaomi leading the market at a 23 per cent market share, even though its shipments declined 13 per cent YoY. Multiple 5G model launches and aggressive promotions promoted the Chinese brand to the top spot. It was also second when it came to 5G smartphone shipments.

Samsung recaptured the second spot with a 1 per cent YoY decline. It also remained the top-selling 5G smartphone brand in India for the second consecutive quarter. The launch of the S22 series, coupled with the revamped A-series and M-series drove its growth. The South Korean tech giant also maintained its lead in the affordable premium segment. (Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000)

Realme captured the third spot by being the only top-five player to experience YoY growth in the quarter: 40 per cent. Adopting UNISOC chipsets for its mass-market models worked in its favour, mitigating some of the supply chain issues. Its leaner and targeted product portfolio and aggressive channel strategy also helped its growth.

Vivo remained at the fourth position despite an 8 per cent YoY decline. The effect on the offline market due to the Omicron wave and increased competition affected its shipment volumes in the mass-market segment. But the company increased its share of the online market through iQOO and its newly-launched T-series. Vivo also became the top 5G brand in the mid-segment (Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000) owing to the T-series.

Oppo once again consistently maintained its fifth position in India’s smartphone market but it declined 18 per cent YoY in the quarter. The company’s shipments suffered more due to its offline focus. The company is also offering higher-priced devices with the Reno 7 series, which saw good customer response.

Apple grew 5 per cent YoY and it remained the top-selling brand in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 or more) with aggressive offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series through offline channels driving this growth.

OnePlus grew a stunning 346 per cent YoY driven by shipments of the Nord CE 2 5G and 9RT. The Nord CE2 5G became the top 5G smartphone model in Q1 2022 as the brand captured the third position in the premium segment thanks to the 9 series.

At the same time, Indias overall mobile handset market declined 16 per cent YoY during the quarter as the feature phone market registered a 39 per cent YoY decline. Itel continued its 9-quarter market leadership in the feature phone segment with a 21 per cent market share.

Supply issues, high inventory levels and customer demand softening due to high inflation were the major reasons for the decline of the overall mobile handset market.