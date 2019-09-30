Indian smartphone market heading for a OnePlus era?

The Indian smartphone has been quite a congested place for a while now. Just when you think you have everything, a new brand comes along and changes its dynamics. One such company that entered the market a few years ago and disrupted the way companies were selling and users were buying smartphones for good is OnePlus.

The brand brought in a new concept of “flagship killer” smartphones which were essentially phones with flagship level specs but with affordable price tags. This remains one of the highlights of the brand but it has also reinforced it with a series of other features and services.

The result: OnePlus is not only acknowledged as the leader in the premium smartphone category in India but is expected to get even more dominant in the years to come. As per the recently released “The Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2019” by 91mobiles, OnePlus could well be THE smartphone brand in India in the future. The report highlights nine reasons for this:

Most users want to hop on the OnePlus train

Most people that participated in the survey wanted their next phone to be a OnePlus smartphone. As per the survey over 18 per cent of respondents wanted their next smartphone to come from the house of OnePlus – more than any other brand. Whatever OnePlus is doing to expand its user base is definitely working.

OnePlus will gain more users than any other brand

With most respondents selecting OnePlus as their smartphone future preference, it is no surprise that the trends indicate that it will be the company which will bag the most users in the coming months. According to the study, the Chinese brand is likely to have a growth rate of over 12 per cent, and is likely to go from its current 5.7 share to 18.3 per cent, making it the fastest growing of all brands.

Scoring on quick charging and battery

One of the USPs of all OnePlus smartphones have been fast charging. The brand over time has introduced Dash Charge and Warp Charge which have redefined charging speeds in smartphones. And it only helps the brand’s cause because “quick charging” is the second most asked for feature as per the study. 19.5 per cent of the people desired to have quick charging on their phones, a feature OnePlus is a master of. OnePlus is also one of the leading names when it comes to battery reliability. The brand more than 69 per cent of the respondents said that they were happy with the battery performance of their OnePlus devices.

OnePlus has the most happy customers:

Not only did most people want to upgrade to a OnePlus phone next, even the existing users of the brand are pretty content with what they have. OnePlus topped the charts when it comes to user satisfaction with 8 out of 10 users saying they are happy with their smartphone. The brand beat the likes of Apple, Xiaomi, Realme with a whopping 79.9 per cent customer satisfaction rate.

Topping Android camera phone satisfaction charts

One of the key features of any smartphone is the camera and while many brands have come up with different camera setups on their smartphones, OnePlus remains the top Android camera smartphone when it comes to user satisfaction. A massive 69.6 per cent people said that they were happy with the cameras on their OnePlus smartphones.

Satisfaction served, be it performance, display or software

As per the study, 8 out of 10 OnePlus users are happy with their smartphones. The story remains the same when it comes to overall satisfaction, too. OnePlus led the way with over 88 per cent of its users saying they are satisfied with their phone’s performance. OnePlus also topped the charts in terms of display capabilities and software segment with almost 83 per cent users saying they were content with the display on their smartphone and over 86 per cent being happy with the software on their OnePlus.

Delivering great service

After sales service is a crucial part of any smartphone experience and it is again an area where OnePlus excels. Almost 79 per cent of the people who went to OnePlus’ service centre were happy with the service quality offered to them.

Best value for money brand? The flagship killer!

OnePlus is THE brand when it comes to bundling high-end specs with competitive prices and it comes as absolutely no surprise that the company is considered to be the best value for money brand present in the market today. 89.7 per cent of the respondents selected OnePlus over the rest of brands as the best value for money brand.

Once with OnePlus, always with OnePlus: inspiring loyalty

With existing users very content with their OnePlus devices, it is hardly surprising that they intend to stick to the brand in the near future, which spells loyalty. This is an area OnePlus leads yet again with a massive 62.8 per cent of the people saying they will stick with the company when they upgrade to their next smartphone.