Indian pricing of the OnePlus 8 series turns the world (Glacier) green with envy!

Imagine a smartphone powered by one of the most powerful processors around, enough RAM to put a good computer to shame, stunning design, day long battery life with support for really fast charging and great cameras. In short, the stuff of which smartphone dreams are made of. There is however, one thing that can change this dream to a nightmare – the price. For, a price tag on such a smartphone, would be a very hefty one. After all, great design, performance and specs do not come cheap, do they? One brand, however, has made offering high-end features at surprisingly affordable prices a habit. We are talking of OnePlus. But this time, it seemed that even OnePlus would have a tough time following this path.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8 series, bringing the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro to the market. Of course, as always, they came with terrific specs and great design. But everyone expected them to come with a much higher than usual price this time around, especially after the company revealed the pricing of the phones in the US and China. Even a plain conversion of the price from USD to INR, was indicating that the phones would come with a starting price which would be comfortably above Rs. 45,000, if not Rs 50,000.

And this was not the only odd stacked up against an affordable price tag. The value of the Indian Rupee has been on a decline of late. Add to that the fact that the Indian Government had imposed an 18 per cent general sales tax on smartphones and you had reason to think that both smartphones would come with staggeringly high prices.

OnePlus, however, has been a master of the price-specs equation right through its existence, especially in India. And sure enough, it surprised Indian consumers. The brand announced that the series would come with a surprisingly low starting price of Rs. 41,999. Even the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 54,999, which is just Rs. 1,000 more than what its predecessor cost at the time of its launch.

And these price tags get even more impressive when you consider what the new OnePlus devices bring to the table. Both phones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is one of the most powerful mobile chipsets in the world and come with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, all of which basically spells power. They also come with support for 5G, the fastest mobile network in the world, making them future proof.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with one of the highest rated displays in the world. It has a 6.78 inch fluid AMOLED display with quad HD resolution, a pixel density of 513 ppi and a 120 Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth scrolling and graphics. The phone packs two 48 megapixel cameras, one being the main sensor and the other an ultra wide one. These accompanied by an 8 megapixel telephoto lens and a 5 megapixel color filter lens, for an impressive quad camera set up. On the front, the 8 Pro sports a 16 megapixel sensor, packed in a tiny punch hole notch. Running all this is a massive 4,510 mAh battery with support for not just Warp Charge 30T but also wireless Warp charge at a remarkable 30W. The phone is dust and water resistant and is available in head turning colours like Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black.

The OnePlus 8 for its part comes with a brilliant 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED full HD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 megapixel main sensor, 16 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2 megapixel dedicated macro lens. The phone also brings a 16 megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. All of this runs on a huge 4,300 mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ iconic Warp Charge 30T. It is available in Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black and Glacier Green colour, all colours that reek premiumness.

All of this at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 in India. The sort of stuff tech dreams are made of. And enough to turn the world not just green with envy, but glacier green!

