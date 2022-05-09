India smartphone shipments decline by 5 per cent, Xiaomi continues to lead: IDC

India’s smartphone shipments declined by 5 per cent on an yearly basis for the third consecutive quarter , with vendors shipping 37 million smartphone units in the first quarter of 2022, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Xiaomi continued to lead though its shipments declined by 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its dominance in the online channel remained with a 32 per cent share including its sub-brand POCO.

Samsung regained its second position, though it saw a decline of 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2022. The opening quarter for the Galaxy S22 series witnessed a strong demand with impressive pre-bookings, especially in the offline channel. It also maintained its lead in the 5G segment with a 29 per cent share, the key models being the Galaxy M32 and Galaxy A22.

“The opening of the year was relatively slower as compared with first-quarter 21, due to the impact of the third wave of COVID, tight supplies especially for the low-end price segments, and rising inflation leading to increasing end consumer prices. 5G accounted for 31 per cent of shipments with an average selling price of $375. IDC estimates that shipments beyond $300 will be fully 5G by the end of 2022,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s top volume drivers were the Xiaomi 11i series and Redmi Note 11T. Realme was at the third slot, but emerged as the only vendor in the top 5 to register a growth of 46 per cent YoY.

Vivo was number four in the list with a shipment decline of 17 per cent YoY. With the launch of the new T series and additions to its sub-brand iQOO, its online shipments are expected to see movement in upcoming quarters. OPPO fell 25 per cent and was number five in the list.

“The outlook for 2022 remains cautious from the consumer demand standpoint. Due to rising inflation and lengthening of the smartphone refresh cycle, IDC expects the second quarter of 2022 also to remain muted, while smartphone supplies gradually return to normal, resulting in a slower first half of 2022 compared to 72 million shipments in the first half of 2022,” said Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.