India smartphone shipments cross 52 million units in Q3 2021: Counterpoint

Smartphone shipments in India declined 2 per cent year-on-year to reach over 52 million units in Q3 2021, as per Counterpoint’s Market Monitor report. The decline can be attributed to a higher demand last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the component shortage that began showing its effects this quarter.

“Smartphone shipments maintained a strong momentum after the second COVID-19 wave. The consumer demand outweighed the supply due to the high pent-up demand,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

“Keeping in mind the global component shortage, most of the brands were aggressively working to secure enough stock for the festive season. The demand in the online channels remained strong and reached highest-ever shipments in Q3 2021,” Singh added.

Which brands captured the market?

Xiaomi: Xiaomi retained its top position in the Indian smartphone market with a 22 per cent market share. The report suggests that the numbers were driven by the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi also reached its highest ever shipments in the premium segment in Q3 2021 driven by Mi 11x series.

Samsung: The South Korean manufacturer remained second in the country with shipments registering a 19 per cent market share in the quarter. Samsung was the top smartphone brand in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000 band.

Vivo: Vivo held the third position with a 15 per cent market share and the brand also became the top player in the 5G segment as well as the offline segment.

Realme, Oppo: Realme and Oppo captured the fourth and fifth spot in the quarter with 14 per cent and 10 per cent market share respectively.