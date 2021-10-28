scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

India smartphone shipments cross 52 million units in Q3 2021: Counterpoint

Xiaomi maintained its top spot in India in Q3 2021 with 22 per cent market share.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 28, 2021 9:48:48 pm
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxXiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series and Redmi 9 series helped the brand reach the top spot. (Express Photo)

Smartphone shipments in India declined 2 per cent year-on-year to reach over 52 million units in Q3 2021, as per Counterpoint’s Market Monitor report. The decline can be attributed to a higher demand last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the component shortage that began showing its effects this quarter.

“Smartphone shipments maintained a strong momentum after the second COVID-19 wave. The consumer demand outweighed the supply due to the high pent-up demand,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

Also Read |Redmi Note 11 series launched: Here’s all you need to know

“Keeping in mind the global component shortage, most of the brands were aggressively working to secure enough stock for the festive season. The demand in the online channels remained strong and reached highest-ever shipments in Q3 2021,” Singh added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Which brands captured the market?

Xiaomi: Xiaomi retained its top position in the Indian smartphone market with a 22 per cent market share. The report suggests that the numbers were driven by the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi also reached its highest ever shipments in the premium segment in Q3 2021 driven by Mi 11x series.

Samsung: The South Korean manufacturer remained second in the country with shipments registering a 19 per cent market share in the quarter. Samsung was the top smartphone brand in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000 band.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Vivo: Vivo held the third position with a 15 per cent market share and the brand also became the top player in the 5G segment as well as the offline segment.

Realme, Oppo: Realme and Oppo captured the fourth and fifth spot in the quarter with 14 per cent and 10 per cent market share respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement