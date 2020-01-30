Smartphone shipment in India grew 14 per cent in 2019, despite a slow start

The biggest highlight of the report is the growing smartphone shipment in India, The biggest highlight of the report is the growing smartphone shipment in India,

Research analysts at Canalys are out with the quarter four report of the year 2019. The biggest highlight of the report is the growing smartphone shipment in India. According to the report the “Indian smartphone market had a slow start to 2019, but finished with a sprint in the last half. The market grew 14 per cent in Q4 2019, with total shipments at 39.0 million units. For the full year, India grew by 8 per cent, reaching a total of 148 million smartphones.”

The Canalys report goes almost in line with the Counterpoint report, released last week. The report shows Xiaomi topping the chart in Q4 2019 in terms of shipment numbers. In the time period Xiaomi shipped 11.2 million units holding sell-in steady to quarter three levels. The Canalys report noted, “the Chinese vendor shipped 42.9 million units for the full year, against 41.0 million in 2018.”

Following Xiaomi in the list is Samsung. Despite maintaining the second plan Samsung’s shipment numbers fell to 8.1 million smartphones in the last quarter. The report stated that Samsung shipped 32.3 million units at the end of 2019 which slightly low from end of 2018 when the company sold 35.4 million units.

Coming next is Vivo, which has seen a “tremendous run in 2019”. The report stated that Vivo’s “Q4 shipments grew 69 per cent, and full-year shipments by 72 per cent, shipping 7.0 million and 24.7 million units respectively.” Realme comes next in the list. The report noted, “Realme was the best performing vendor in 2019, with a shipment growth of 473 per cent, the highest for any vendor. Q4, was also a standout quarter for Realme, as the vendor almost quadrupled shipments to 4.7 million units.”

Oppo takes the fifth spot with 4.5 million unit shipments in quarter four. The company witness a growth by 42 per cent year-on-year. In 2019, Oppo shipped 16.1 million smartphones, up by 44 per cent from 11.2 million in 2018, which is great.

Canalys Analyst Madhumita Chaudhary said, ““India has pulled through this year.” “While the current slowdown continues to shroud the market with much uncertainty, the end-of-year surge saved the market from an otherwise poor first-half performance. Online sales have been a silver lining, with vendors boosting sell-in to online retailers Flipkart and Amazon via exclusive tie-ups. However, relying exclusively on the online channel proved to be a double-edged sword, especially for Realme, which has seen its sell-in fall as online sales slow after the festive season. But overall, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme had a commendable year.”

It is great to see shipments of Android smartphone manufacturers grow tremendously, but what is even better is that Apple is back. Counterpoint has reported that Apple has registered its “best-ever performance in India, owing to a cheaper iPhone 11, and excitement around its dual and triple cameras.” It further said that Apple shipped nearly 925 thousand iPhones in Q4 2019, growing by over 200 per cent annually. “Its previous best performance was in Q3 2017 when it shipped 890 thousand iPhones to India. Apple also finished sixth, behind Oppo, its highest rank in India since Q4 2013. For the full year, Apple shipped 2.0 million iPhones versus 1.6 million in 2018,” the report stated.

Chaudhary said, “Apple hit a home-run with its pricing strategy on the iPhone 11.” She further added, “The partnership with local bank HDFC made iPhones more affordable, with the entry-level iPhone 11 one of the cheapest ‘new’ iPhones in a while. The new iPhones have appealed not just to current iPhone users looking to upgrade, but also to value-conscious premium phone purchasers that are now presented with a formidable price-alternative to the Samsung or OnePlus flagships.”

Canalys said that it expects the Indian smartphone market to grow by 8 per cent in 2020, to over 160 million units.

