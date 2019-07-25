India smartphone numbers: Realme grows big as Xiaomi stays flat

Xiaomi has once again beat Samsung to become the number one smartphone vendor in India in Q2 with 28 per cent market share, according to a market research firm Counterpoint report. But the growth more or less remained flat for the Chinese player even with a slew of launches like Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7S and for Samsung as well. Interestingly, two-year-old brand Realme showed strong growth from seven per cent in Q1 to nine per cent in Q2.

So, is Realme eating into the growth opportunity of Xiaomi in India? Both are budget players and are tapping rapidly into the offline segment in India. The two companies were at loggerheads recently when premium flagships Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20 series were launched at a gap of just two days.

Realme was also the fastest brand in India ever to ship eight million smartphone units in India within one year of its debut. Realme C2, which was launched in India in April at a starting price of Rs 5,999 crossed one million shipments within a couple of months, as per the report. Realme 3 Pro was also a strong performer.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi showed six per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, thanks to its brand expansion as well as expansion in the offline segment. In the last quarter, the market share of Xiaomi was 29 per cent and its shipments had declined by 2 per cent YoY.

Samsung’s market share in Q2 was recorded at 25 per cent. The South Korean company recorded a decline of seven per cent YoY shipments, but it grew 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), which can be attributed to sales of refreshed A and M series in India as well as price cut of older J-series.

The incentives offered during the IPL season also helped the brand. The Galaxy A10 was the top-selling smartphone for the company and Galaxy S10 series performed well in the premium segment. But OnePlus led the premium segment due to strong demand for its OnePlus 7 series smartphones.

Vivo took the third position with 11 per cent market share followed by Realme and Oppo (eight per cent) in the top five. The top five smartphone brands reached the highest ever level in Q2 with BBK group, which comprises of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus capturing the largest 30 per cent combined share.

India shipped a total of 37 million smartphones in the second quarter, but the feature phone market declined of approximately 39 per cent annually.

Reliance Jio topped the feature phone segment with 28 per cent share, followed by Samsung at 21 per cent and Lava at 12 per cent respectively. Intel with 10 per cent market share and Nokia with nine per cent shares respectively were among other players in the top five.

“In India, the pricing sweet-spot for consumers has moved to INR 10,000-20,000 price band and it will remain the biggest contributor in the India smartphone segment this year. Brands are focusing on bringing the latest premium level specifications such as notch display, full-screen view, multiple rear cameras, pop up selfie feature and in-display sensor technology in this segment to stimulate consumer demand”, said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director in a press release.

Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research pointed out that localisation, branding, and innovation will remain the next key drivers for growth in India moving forward, where a majority of shares will be controlled by a few brands leading to more number of exits among the long-tail brands