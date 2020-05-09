Indian smartphone market grew 1.5% YoY in Q1 2020, Apple leads premium segment: IDC

India is the only market to grow in the top three. (Image: Bloomberg) India is the only market to grow in the top three. (Image: Bloomberg)

India’s smartphone market had a slow start, registering only 1.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in shipments with 32.5 million units in the January-March quarter of 2020, up from 32.0 million units last year during the same quarter, International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for January to March.

Despite the relatively flat growth, India is the only country among the top three that posted any growth at all. The other two countries on the top saw a decline in shipments.

As per the report, smartphone shipments in the US dropped by 16 per cent whereas it fell 20 per cent in China during this period. IDC said that the seasoned low demand in the first quarter and the COVID-19 impact from mid-March 2020 onwards accounted for high handset inventories throughout the distribution channel.

“The online channel grew by 9.0 per cent YoY in Q1 20 due to multiple new launches, attractive discounts, cashback offers, and affordability schemes registering a share of 43.1 per cent,” Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.

“On the other hand, offline channel shipments declined by 3.5 per cent YoY, owing to fewer consumer offers, fewer retail walk-ins, and a more aggressive portfolio available on e-Tailer platforms across leading brands,” added Joshi.

Takeaways from the IDC’s January-March report

*Budget smartphones continued to drive the market with the average selling price in the quarter was $171 with the sub-$200 segment accounting for 76.2 per cent of overall shipments.

*The mid-range segment of $200-$300 grew 87.4 per cent with its share doubling to 18.2 per cent in Q1, 2020— mainly due to the Samsung Galaxy A51, Vivo S1 series, and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

*The mid-premium segment of $300-$500 with a share of 3.8 per cent declined YoY by 33.8%.

*Apple continued to dominate the premium segment of $500 and above with a market share of 62.7 per cent, followed by Samsung and OnePlus.

*The $700-$1000 segment registered a high growth as well, as shipments doubled YoY, with the iPhone 11 accounting for 68 per cent of shipments in this price segment.

*The feature phone segment, which still accounted for 41.2 per cent of the overall mobile phone market in India, continued to decline YoY by -29.4 per cent with shipments of 22.8 million units in Q1, 2020.

“Covid-19 will have a substantial impact on the Indian mobile phone market in 2020, with potential supply chain disruptions and slower-than-expected consumer demand for the next few quarters,” Navkendar Singh, research director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India, said in a press statement.

As per the report, the Indian smartphone market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, beginning third quarter and a revival in consumer demand around the festive quarter of Q4. IDC also expects that the restricted demand from the first half of the year will gradually shift to the second half, and may even trickle into 2021.

