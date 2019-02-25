India-based Centric launches S1 smartphone with pop-up selfie camera at MWC 2019

CENTRiC an India smartphone manufacturer has launched five new smartphones at MWC 2019 being held in Barcelona. These include the CENTRiC S1, L4, A2, G5 and G3 priced at $310, $90, $140, $160 and $250, respectively. The company has announced that all of these smartphones will be made available in India this June.

CENTRiC S1 is the company’s flagship smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for its own pump express 3.0 fast charging technology.

CENTRiC S1 specifications:

CENTRiC S1 sports a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android Pie operating system. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery with support for wireless charging and the company’s Pump Express 3.0 fast charging technology.

The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

CENTRiC G3 specifications:

The CENTRiC G3 sports a 6.23-inch full HD notched display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

It also sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

CENTRiC G5 specifications:

CENTRiC G5 features a 6.21-inch HD display with a teardrop notch and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the device features a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front for taking selfies.

CENTRiC A2 specifications:

The CENTRiC A2 sports a 5.86-inch HD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. It features a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front for taking selfies.

CENTRiC L4 specifications:

Lastly, the CENTRiC L4 sports a 5.45-inch HD display. It is powered by the MediaTek MTK 6739 processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The device will come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. This is the only smartphone on this list that runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. All of this is backed by a 2,950mAh battery.

On the back, it features a 13MP AF OptiVu sensor, whereas, on the front, it sports an 8MP sensor to take selfies.