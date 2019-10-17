IMC 2019: Oppo showcases 5G capabilities of Oppo Reno 5G in India

Oppo during India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 has showcased its Reno 5G smartphone in partnership with Qualcomm and Reliance Jio. The company states that it is committed to offering Indian consumers with the new 5G technology.

Oppo Reno 5G was launched back in February during MWC 2019. It was the first company to integrate the 5G baseband and 5G modem into the processor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor combined with the X50 5G modem.

Oppo Reno 5G sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

It features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. On the front, the device sports a 16MP sensor located inside of the shark fin pop-up module for taking selfies.

The company had earlier announced that it is working on providing 5G capabilities on all its premium mid-range smartphones. It also stated that it would be able to achieve this goal in 2020.

In a press release the company stated, “Oppo has invested a great deal in 5G research and development across the globe and plans to continue working closely with leading industry partners to bring the best products and experiences to consumers.”