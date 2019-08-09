IFA 2019: HMD Global announces event, Nokia 6.2 to launch?

HMD Global, Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas has shared an invite poster for Nokia’s upcoming launch event on Twitter. The event will take place on September 5 at 4 PM at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The poster does not reveal what the company is planning to launch, however, the company is expected to launch its Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones at the event.

The company is also rumoured to launch two new feature phones at the event, dubbed Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 (2019).

According to earlier reports, both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will come with punch-hole displays and upgraded cameras. One of them will feature a 48MP primary camera on the back, whereas, the other one will come with a triple camera setup including a 20MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

It is also being said that the Nokia 6.2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s new 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. Which will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor’s Snapdragon 630 processor.

According to a recent report, HMD Global might also launch an upgraded version of its flagship, the Nokia 9.1 PureView, which will bring improved cameras to the device. It will be powered by with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Proud to announce that we will be at IFA – our first time ever! See you in Berlin #staytuned #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/Wx8qhtvHog — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 9, 2019

To recall, the company earlier this year launched its Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. All of the devices have been since launched in India.