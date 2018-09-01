IFA 2018: Nubia Alpha revealed, concept phone to feature smartband-like design

At IFA 2018, being held in Berlin, smartphone giants have been revealing new phones, with launch dates to appear soon. Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has introduced a concept device, Nubia α, that combines smartphone capabilities in a smartwatch-like design. This ‘wearable phone’ was teased during the event via a video shared by Nubia.
As seen in the video, Nubia is seen showing off a device with a vertical display, just like any smartphone. This device, though, comes with a metallic exterior, which also makes up the band’s design, in a fashion similar to any metallic watch. While one can spot touchscreen capabilities on Nubia α’s display, the device is also backed by a button on either side, as well as a camera lens to the top right corner. It can also be noticed that the wearable comes with magnetic pins at the bottom, which could be considered a possible charging option. While the video makes no mention of any specifications, it is clear that the device could become much more than a concept, as suggested by the English text on Nubia α, as well as the subtitles.
The visuals of Nubia α are accompanied by the text “What will be the future of mobility?”, “Will it still be a smartphone?”, “Or would it become something else?”, “It’s a new species” and “Touch the future”. The device appears to combine the best of smartphones and smartwatches, as one can find a flexible display, calling and music, besides the pedometer, Find My Phone app, a heart rate monitor, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.
