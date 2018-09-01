IFA 2018: Nubia Alpha revealed, concept phone to feature smartband-like design

As seen in the video, Nubia is seen showing off a device with a vertical display, just like any smartphone. As seen in the video, Nubia is seen showing off a device with a vertical display, just like any smartphone.

At IFA 2018, being held in Berlin, smartphone giants have been revealing new phones, with launch dates to appear soon. Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has introduced a concept device, Nubia α, that combines smartphone capabilities in a smartwatch-like design. This ‘wearable phone’ was teased during the event via a video shared by Nubia.

As seen in the video, Nubia is seen showing off a device with a vertical display, just like any smartphone. This device, though, comes with a metallic exterior, which also makes up the band’s design, in a fashion similar to any metallic watch. While one can spot touchscreen capabilities on Nubia α’s display, the device is also backed by a button on either side, as well as a camera lens to the top right corner. It can also be noticed that the wearable comes with magnetic pins at the bottom, which could be considered a possible charging option. While the video makes no mention of any specifications, it is clear that the device could become much more than a concept, as suggested by the English text on Nubia α, as well as the subtitles.

The visuals of Nubia α are accompanied by the text “What will be the future of mobility?”, “Will it still be a smartphone?”, “Or would it become something else?”, “It’s a new species” and “Touch the future”. The device appears to combine the best of smartphones and smartwatches, as one can find a flexible display, calling and music, besides the pedometer, Find My Phone app, a heart rate monitor, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

