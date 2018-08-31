IFA 2018: Motorola One, Motorola One Power announced; Motorola One Power expected in India by October

IFA 2018: Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones have been showcased, here are the details on price and features. IFA 2018: Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones have been showcased, here are the details on price and features.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has showcased its Motorola One and Motorola One Power smartphones at the ongoing IFA show in Berlin. Motorola One series is part of the Android One programme, which means both devices run stock Android and come with assured upgrades for two years on the Android operating system. Both the phones have 19:9 aspect ratio.

It also looks like the Motorola One Power will be exclusive for India and could launch in the market by October-November time frame. The expected price could be under Rs 15,000 though Motorola executives refused to confirm a price for now.

Both smartphones sport a notch like design on the front of the display. However, while the Motorola One has a glossy glass like finish on the back. Motorola One Power sports a metal unibody design in contrast and is heavier compared to the regular variant. It also sports a much bigger 5000 mAh battery on board.

In terms of specifications, Motorola One has a 5.9-inch HD+ resolution display (720p) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable. The rear camera is vertically aligned with 13MP+2MP camera combination while the front camera is 8MP. Both cameras have ‘Bokeh’ or Portrait mode effect and are integrated with the Google Lens feature.

Motorola One Power is the more powerful phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, a 6.2-inch Full HD+ resolution display. This phone also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage. Camera on the Motorola One Power is 16MP+5MP on the back and 12MP on the front. Again the camera comes with Google Lens integration.

Both smartphones are running Android 8.1 Oreo, and it has not been confirmed as to when they will get Android Pie update. Motorola has indicated that One Power will come to India first. However, it is not clear when the Motorola One will be introduced in the market.

Disclaimer: The author is in Berlin at the invite of Lenovo India.

