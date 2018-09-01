IFA 2018: Huawei Mate 20 Lite with Kirin 710, four cameras launched

Huawei Mate 20 Lite has been launched at the ongoing IFA 2018 in Berlin. Here are the details of price, specifications, and features. Huawei Mate 20 Lite has been launched at the ongoing IFA 2018 in Berlin. Here are the details of price, specifications, and features.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite has been launched at the ongoing IFA 2018 in Berlin. The successor to last year’s Mate 10 Lite, will go on sale in the UK from September 5 at Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and it ships with Artificial Intelligent (AI) features as well. It gets a 19.5:9 display with a notch as well as dual cameras on the back and front. Huawei Mate 20 Lite will cost GBP 379, which is around Rs 34,800 on conversion. The device will also be available at EE from October as well as Tesco and Argos. It can be bought in black, blue or gold colour variants.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite gets a 6.3-inch full HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a pixel density of 409ppi. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and notch on top. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. Huawei Mate 20 Lite is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, coupled with Mali-G51 GPU. It features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 3,750mAh one.

“At Huawei, we are committed to launching devices that disrupt the status quo. Combining pioneering AI innovation, cutting edge power and performance, all at an affordable price point, the Mate 20 lite signifies our global leadership in the smartphone category and we look forward to launching the device here in the UK,” Anson Zhang, UK Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a press statement.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite sports dual rear cameras, a combination of 20MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture. The front cameras include a 24MP primary lens coupled with a 2MP secondary camera having f/2.0 aperture. Huawei Mate 20 Lite ships with several AI features such as AI smart gallery, AI Shopping Assistant, AI noise cancellation, and more.

