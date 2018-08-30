IFA 2018: BlackBerry KEY2 LE with revamped physical keyboard, dual rear cameras launched

IFA 2018: BlackBerry KEY2 LE with a 4.5-inch display, 3000mAh battery launched (Image Source: CrackBerry) IFA 2018: BlackBerry KEY2 LE with a 4.5-inch display, 3000mAh battery launched (Image Source: CrackBerry)

TCL Communication has introduced the all-new BlackBerry KEY 2 LE at IFA 2018. A cheaper version of the flagship model, BlackBerry KEY 2, the phone features a revamped physical keyboard and retails at a price of $399 (roughly Rs 28,300).

The Android-powered BlackBerry KEY2 LE features a 4.5-inch IPS display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for rendering graphics. It runs Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. BlackBerry KEY2 LE comes with 4GB of RAM coupled with 32GB or 64GB native storage. The phone supports expandable storage support of 256GB via microSD card. The phone has a fingerprint sensor embedded on the Space Bar.

In terms of camera, the new KEY2 LE has dual rear camera setup aligned horizontally. The phone includes 13MP+5MP camera configuration with the primary lens having f/2.2 aperture and the secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture and dual-tone LED flash module. The cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and include Private Capture mode. At the front, the phone gets an 8MP fixed focus lens with selfie flash for better clicks in low light. BlackBerry KEY2 LE packs an industry-standard 3,000mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 22.5 hours standby time. Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi Direct, USB OTG and USB Type C port for charging.

The new BlackBerry KEY2 LE carries the in-house security suite that includes- DTEK security suite, BlackBerry Privacy Shade and BlackBerry Secure Android. Available in three colour schemes – Slate, Champagne and Atomic, the new BlackBerry KEY2 will hit the stores globally beginning next month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd