If this leak is real, Google Pixel 4a could look like this

An affordable version of the Pixel 4 is yet to come. But the news about the so-called Pixel 4a continues to leak. Thanks to @OnLeaks and 91 Mobiles, the first set of images of the Pixel 4a has surfaced on the web. The alleged CAD-based renders for the Pixel 4a suggest that the unannounced budget smartphone will be radically different from the previous generation models.

It appears that the Pixel 4a will look a lot like the Pixel 4a and that’s a good thing. You will notice a square-shaped camera module on the back, similar to the standard Pixel 4. However, it seems that the Pixel 4a will only get a single camera on the back, as opposed to the Pixel 4’s dual cameras.

Perhaps the biggest change here is the display. According to the leaked renders, the Pixel 4a will have a punch-hole display for a selfie camera as well as slim bezels around. It also looks like the upcoming affordable smartphone will include bottom facing speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, UBS Type-C port, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

It is unclear how @OnLeaks managed to obtain the alleged leaked renders of the Pixel 4 months ahead of the launch. However, his track record has been solid. For now, however, we should all just take this with a pinch of salt, though a May release date of the Pixel 4a is expected.

Google needs to sell the Pixel 4a at a lower price

For Google, the Pixel 4a is its make or break product in the smartphone market, especially in India. The company needs to come with a new strategy to sell smartphones in India, where it has been unable to sell its pricey Pixel smartphones.

Take the case of the Pixel 3a. The original Pixel 3a, even though it had an excellent camera, felt overpriced. What went against Google was how it priced the Pixel 3a in India compared to other countries. Just for comparison, Google Pixel 3a was launched at Rs 40,000 ($560) in India, whereas the same phone was made available for $399 (Rs 28,499) in the US. As a result, the Pixel 3a failed to impress Indian consumers.

Of course, it’s not like Google needs to sell a Pixel smartphone under Rs 20,000. The challenge for Google is how to sell a premium smartphone that delivers maximum value to consumers. This applies not only to Google but to every other smartphone maker who is keen to expand into India. Selling high-end smartphones in India is going to be a lot tougher in 2020, and brands know this.

